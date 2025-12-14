Posted: Dec 14, 2025 8:57 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2025 8:57 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville High School senior Fin Salerno has been named the ConocoPhillips STEM Student of the Month for November.

Fin is heavily involved in STEM-focused activities at Bartlesville High School, serving as president of the Technology Student Association (TSA). The organization includes approximately 50 members who work on projects spanning the entire STEM spectrum, from fashion and engineering design to biotechnology and data science. Fin said Bartlesville TSA has built a strong reputation through its success at state conferences, where students present their work and compete in judged events.

One of Fin’s primary interests is data science and analytics, which combines mathematics with storytelling and real-world problem solving.

“There’s always a story to tell with data,” he said. “You’re given a dataset and challenged to create something impactful in a short amount of time. I really enjoy the spontaneity, the math, and being able to present research that has real purpose.”

Fin says many TSA projects focus on meaningful issues, such as analyzing how air quality impacts marginalized communities, allowing students to see how data-driven research can influence and benefit people.

In addition to TSA, Fin serves as vice president of the Interact Club, a Rotary-sponsored organization focused on community service. Through Interact, Salerno has participated in numerous service activities, including volunteering with Fantasyland of Lights.

Beyond school activities, Fin is also gaining hands-on experience through an internship at the Phillips 66 Research Center. As part of the program, he rotates through different laboratories, learning about advanced equipment, data analysis and research methods. This upcoming semester, Fin will take part in a semester-long research study, further developing technical and analytical skills.

Looking ahead, Fin plans to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering, with a minor in data analytics. He is particularly interested in cancer research and the emerging applications of biomedical engineering.

“It’s a field with so many unknowns and so many opportunities to help people,” Fin said. “I’m excited to eventually work in a lab and really dive deep into research.”

Being recognized as a ConocoPhillips STEM Student of the Month is an honor Fin said is both humbling and rewarding.

“I’m extremely honored,” he said. “It’s rewarding to know that what I’m doing is being seen and recognized, especially knowing how many hardworking students there are across all the schools involved.”