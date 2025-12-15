Posted: Dec 15, 2025 5:40 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2025 5:40 AM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council will hold its final regular meeting of 2025 on Monday, December 15, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Dewey City Hall. The meeting marks the last opportunity this year for council members to conduct city business in a public setting and hear directly from residents before the calendar turns to 2026.

On the agenda, council members are scheduled to review and accept minutes from the December 8 meeting, hear a sales tax report, and conduct a public hearing on a lot-split request for property located at 720 East 3rd Street. The hearing will allow citizens to weigh in before the council considers any action related to the proposed property changes.

The council will also discuss and potentially vote on authorizing the purchase of a used fire engine to support emergency services, as well as surplusing an older city vehicle to donate to the Town of Jennings. Citizens will have an opportunity for input near the end of the meeting, followed by comments from the mayor, council, and staff, before adjournment closes out Dewey’s final council meeting of the year.