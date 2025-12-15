Posted: Dec 15, 2025 9:57 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2025 9:57 AM

Chase Almy

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met Monday morning at the Commissioners’ Meeting Room in Bartlesville, opening the meeting with routine business before moving into an executive session tied to pending litigation involving the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioners later returned to open session, but no action was taken as a result of the discussion.

Following the executive session, the board approved agenda items two through five. Those items included financial requests and monthly reports from the County Treasurer, Sheriff’s Office, and District Attorney’s Office, acknowledgment of a postage usage report, along with time for the commissioners’ report and incoming correspondence. All measures passed as presented.

During new business, commissioners approved item 6(a), a cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriation. There were no items for 6(b), 6(c), or 6(d). The board then approved items 6(e) and 6(f), which covered blanket purchase orders and approval of claims, before adjourning the meeting.