Posted: Dec 15, 2025 1:06 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2025 1:06 PM

Ty Loftis

As fiber optic companies and other such firms put lines underground, it is important they go through the proper channels of applying for utility permits from county commissioners.

District two commissioner for Osage County, Steve Talburt says crews in his district are beginning to crack down, as they are seeing these companies work on county right of ways. Talburt gives an example of what a company was most recently attempting to do.

Talburt said both district one and three are also going above and beyond to crack down on utility companies and their disregard for applying for a permit.