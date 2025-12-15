Posted: Dec 15, 2025 1:49 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2025 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Jail is getting a new cleaning system. Service Wing Organic Solutions, LLC, a disinfectant company that manufactures generators to keep communities and businesses safe, is something the City of Pawhuska bought in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Pawhuska recently decided they no longer needed it and that is when Osage County Sheriff Bart Perrier said he could put that item to good use.

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, a contract was signed for just over $6,400 with Service Wing Organic Solutions, LLC so that the sheriff's office can get that generator.