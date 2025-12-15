Posted: Dec 15, 2025 2:05 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2025 2:05 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The board briefly entered into executive session and hired Alexandria Dennison as a new county commissioner's secretary.

The Nowata County Commissioners will not hold meetings on Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 due to the holiday.