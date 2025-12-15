Posted: Dec 15, 2025 2:39 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2025 2:39 PM

Brian McSweeney

Arvest Bank has hired Morgan Welch as a mortgage lender serving Bartlesville and surrounding communities.

Welch previously served as an escrow at FirsTitle for two years. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

Loan Manager Jay Dyer said, “We are thrilled to welcome Morgan to the Arvest team…With her strong background in the mortgage industry and title company experience, she is ready to help her customers find the best loan options to fit their needs.”

Welch was previously a board member with The Young Professionals of Bartlesville and currently volunteers with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), advocating on behalf of children in the court system.