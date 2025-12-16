Posted: Dec 16, 2025 6:36 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2025 6:37 AM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council met Monday night for its final meeting of 2025, working through a full agenda and approving most items brought before them. Council members accepted the minutes from the December 8 meeting, reviewed the city’s sales tax report, and moved efficiently through the evening’s business as the year came to a close.

The only item that did not move forward was a public hearing regarding a lot-split request for property located at 720 E. 3rd Street, involving multiple lots in Block 184 of the Ruddles Section. Council members determined the request will need to be taken back by the property owner for reconfiguration before it can be reconsidered at a future meeting.

All remaining agenda items passed, including approval to allow city staff to purchase a 2006 E-One Typhoon fire engine for $50,000 plus fees, as well as the decision to surplus a 1998 Chevrolet one-ton pickup and donate it to the Town of Jennings. The meeting wrapped up with comments from city leadership and staff before adjournment, officially closing out the council’s work for 2025.