Posted: Dec 17, 2025 9:49 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2025 10:29 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, LaDonna Chancellor, Bartlesville Public Schools Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, gave us a recap of the first semester with some nice highlights.

LaDonna thanked all the teachers for their hard work. She also talked about program that has produced more engagement with BPS instructors saying, "Our teacher academy is in our fourth year and we have an eighty eight percent retention rate of the teachers who have gone through that academy."

Chancellor also praised the BPS partnership with Tri-County Tech and their child care program where BPS teachers get priority enrollment. The district pays 50 percent of the child care cost, which is a huge benefit for young teachers with young families. According to LaDonna, Kane Elementary now has five teachers who are expecting.

Among the highlights, BHS recognized five National Merit Scholars this semester. BHS also learned that their advanced placement course participation has only one other high school that has aa high a participation rate.

Chancellor continued with the good news saying, "Our dual credit enrollment has also increased so that students can take a college course at either OKWU, RSU, or TCC while they're in high school. They can earn both high school and college credit at the same time, which, you know, students can graduate with, you know, almost being a sophomore in college as they start."

She also praised the construction, avaiation and with ag courses which are each showing great growth and getting some anational attention.