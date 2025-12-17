Posted: Dec 17, 2025 1:08 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2025 1:08 PM

Ty Loftis

A 32nd annual Christmas caroling celebration will take place in Pawhuska on Thursday night. Rather you want to take part in the singing or listen, you can go to the Oklahoma Housing Authority Community Building at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening to partake in the fun.