Posted: Dec 22, 2025 7:27 AMUpdated: Dec 22, 2025 9:55 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education is expected to name a new superintendent Tuesday morning.

The board will meet at 10 a.m. at the Education Service Center, 1100 S. Jennings Ave., to possibly approve the hiring of a new superintendent to replace Chuck McCauley, who will retire at the end of the school year.

McCauley made his retirement announcement over the summer. He has served as superintendent since 2016.

The Board of Education began the search for McCauley's replacement and held final interviews earlier in December.