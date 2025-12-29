Posted: Dec 29, 2025 10:43 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2025 10:43 AM

Nathan Thompson

A group of duck hunters at Copan Lake are safe after being rescued over the weekend.

The Copan Fire Department, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and the Corps of Engineers responded to the north end of the lake after the shift in weather conditions and strong winds caused water to sink at least two of the vessels the hunters were using.

The fire department deployed a rescue boat from Osage Plains, located the hunters and assisted them with getting the water out of the vessels. The hunters were then able to get back to Osage Plains safely.

Officials say everyone is OK and warned other duck hunters to be aware of changing weather conditions.

Photo courtesy: Copan Fire Department