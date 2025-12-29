Posted: Dec 29, 2025 3:02 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2025 3:02 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners only had one item of business for the last meeting of 2025.

The commissioners declared several pieces of outdated equipment from the County Clerk's office as surplus on Monday. County Clerk Annette Smith says the equipment will be junked.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday for the first meeting of the New Year. Since it will be with first meeting of the month, it will begin at 9 a.m.