Posted: Dec 31, 2025 10:38 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2025 11:03 AM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville voters will head to the polls on February 10 to decide whether to continue funding projects and services that support the city’s growth and long-term stability. Election details, including project descriptions, frequently asked questions, and ballot information, are available now on the City of Bartlesville’s website.

The 2026 election is focused on addressing growing infrastructure needs, maintaining previous investments, and enhancing quality of life for residents. Voters will consider three measures spread across five ballot propositions, including approval of a General Obligation bond issue, the extension of the half-cent Capital Improvement Projects sales tax, and the extension of the quarter-cent Economic Development sales tax.

If approved, the General Obligation bond issue and the half-cent CIP sales tax extension would provide $34.5 million in funding for capital projects over the next five years. Extension of the quarter-cent Economic Development sales tax would continue supporting Bartlesville’s economic development initiatives and tourism efforts, helping sustain local growth and opportunity.