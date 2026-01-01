Posted: Jan 01, 2026 5:40 AMUpdated: Jan 01, 2026 5:58 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Police provided five rides home for people within the city limits who were out celebrating the New Year.

Bartlesville Police had asked that those who had consumed too much alcohol call the Bartlesville Police Dispatch at 918-338-4001 on New Years and tell the dispatcher they would like to use the Chief’s Safe Ride Home program and that an officer would take them home.

The program is part of the department's annual impaired-driving prevention initiative.

Bartlesville Deputy Police Chief Andrew Ward said there were no accidents and zero alcohol-related arrests New Year's Even into New Year's Day.