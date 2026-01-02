Posted: Jan 02, 2026 9:20 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2026 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Oklahoma State Rep. Judd Strom introduced a candidate for Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner, Oklahoma State Rep. Brad Boles.

Rep. Strom said, "The people in District 10, District 11, and all my neighbors really care about utility rates, industry regulation, balancing industry with environmental concerns, doing all that. And that's really what they do at the Corporation Commission. So I think Brad will fit the role just perfectly."

Boles is a lifelong Oklahoman, successful businessman, and conservative leader with deep roots in the communities he serves. Born and raised in Marlow, Brad graduated from college with an MBA in Finance and built his career by growing his family’s manufacturing business from 100 employees to nearly 500 before selling it to a Fortune 500 company. His leadership earned national recognition, including being named one of the fastest-growing manufacturing companies in America by Inc. Magazine.

Brad’s record of service extends beyond business. He has served as Mayor of Marlow, President of the Marlow Chamber of Commerce, a School Board Member, and Deacon and Treasurer at First Baptist Church Marlow. Since 2018, Brad has represented Grady and Stephens Counties in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, where he currently chairs the House Energy & Natural Resources Oversight Committee.

In the legislature, Brad has been recognized multiple times for his conservative leadership, pro-growth policies, and strong support for Oklahoma’s energy, manufacturing, and agriculture industries. His landmark Behind the Meter legislation has already generated billions in new energy investments across the state.

Brad Boles said his priorities include being focused on protecting atepayers, supporting energy Jobs, and growing Oklahoma’s economy.

Boles said he will ensure fair utility rates, fight unnecessary regulations, and put ratepayers first. Oklahomans deserve reliable, affordable energy and utility services without being burdened by government overreach.

During the course of our conversation, Boles said, "Oklahoma is blessed with abundant natural resources. Brad will defend our oil, gas, and electric industries from federal overreach and radical environmental policies that threaten jobs and energy security." He added, "As author of transformational economic development policies like Behind the Meter, Brad has delivered billions in new investments to Oklahoma. As Commissioner, he will continue to champion policies that grow our energy sector while protecting our land, water, and air."