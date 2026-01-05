Posted: Jan 05, 2026 10:12 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2026 10:12 AM

Nathan Thompson

Public Service Company of Oklahoma is seeking approval from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to raise electric rates that the company says would cost an additional $25 per month for average residential customers.

In a news release, PSO spokesperson Matt Rahn says the proposed rate increase would help fund grid upgrades, advanced technologies and smart tools to reduce outages, increase response to restore service, billing upgrades and real-time alerts.

If the Corporation Commission approves the 15% rate increase, Rahn says it would go into effect in July.

CLICK HERE FOR THE NEWS RELEASE FROM PSO