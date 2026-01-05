Posted: Jan 05, 2026 10:27 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2026 10:27 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for the first time in 2026 on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners reappointed Paul Crupper as Chairman of the Board and named Commissioner Brandon Wesson Vice-Chairman. The board also appointed Member Troy Friddle and Wesson to the Grand Gateway Board of Directors.

The board re-addressed regarding radio systems throughout the county. The commissioners recently finished the construction of radio towers in Wann and near Oklahoma Union School. The project was designed to strengthen the radio signal for first responders in more rural areas of the county.

The commissioners tabled the discussion of a road use agreement, discussed improvements to the courthouse and approved resolutions for fair board elections and the mileage reimbursement rate for 2026.