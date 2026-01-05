Posted: Jan 05, 2026 6:55 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2026 6:55 PM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council met Monday night for its regular meeting at Dewey City Hall, approving the majority of items on the agenda. Council members accepted the minutes from the December 15 meeting, approved claims, and moved forward with several resolutions amending the Fiscal Year 2025–2026 budget.

Among the approved actions were budget amendments to account for insurance proceeds related to hail damage repairs on a city vehicle, as well as multiple bond-related adjustments. These included the acceptance of a good faith deposit and approval of a significant bond payment tied to general obligation debt. City officials noted the amendments ensure proper accounting and alignment with previously approved financial commitments.

The only item not approved during the meeting was the proposed creation of the Tom Mix Trust Authority. Council members voted to table the item in order to gather additional information from the Tom Mix family regarding their plans and intentions for the trust. City leaders indicated the matter will be revisited at a future meeting once more details are available.