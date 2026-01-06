Posted: Jan 06, 2026 1:31 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2026 1:31 PM

Ty Loftis

The Hominy Police Department has released a statement saying in part that pet owners have became irresponsible. With a large number of animals running around at large, they are taking steps to control the problem and make the community safe.

All animals must be registered with city hall, must be properly vaccinated and those animals within the city limits must not be running at large. An annual registration fee must be paid by May 1. Up to date rabies vaccinations must be shown at that time. This applies to all dogs and cats aged six months and older.

If animal control takes a pet to the pound, owners will face a $35 impound charge, plus any additional veterinary charges. After three days, that amount will increase $15 per day. Animals not claimed within a 72 hour window will be up for adoption. The Hominy Police Department stresses these ordinances will be strictly enforced.