Posted: Jan 08, 2026 7:21 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2026 7:21 PM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville residents will soon receive their annual clean-up coupon along with their January utility bill. The City of Bartlesville, in coordination with Osage Landfill, provides the coupon to residential solid waste customers for one free trip to the landfill at any time during the year. Utility Billing Supervisor Tammy Hudgens reminds customers to watch for the coupon in their January billing statement.

The coupon is valid for City of Bartlesville residential solid waste customers only, with one coupon issued per account. Commercial accounts and contractors are not eligible, and coupons may not be duplicated. The program is designed to help residents dispose of items that are too large or cumbersome for regular weekly trash pickup, though certain materials are prohibited, including tires, batteries, hazardous materials, vehicles, trees, demolished structures, and appliances that are not certified Freon-free.

Residents may use the coupon at Osage Landfill during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. For more information, residents can contact Public Works at 918-338-4131 or email bjmumma@cityofbartlesville.org. Those who do not receive a coupon in their January bill should contact the Utility Billing Office at 918-338-4224 or utilitybilling@cityofbartlesville.org.