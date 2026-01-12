Posted: Jan 12, 2026 5:01 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2026 5:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will have its regularly scheduled meeting at the community center on Tuesday evening.

At that meeting, the council will get an update from city manager Carol Jones regarding the city's financial positioning and how the 2024 fiscal year audit is coming along. Jason McBride and Todd Williams with the Pawhuska Hospital will give staff reports as well.

Bobby Neighbors has requested to address the council regarding a noise ordinance or the lack thereof. There will also be consideration to approve the amended budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. for those interested in attending.