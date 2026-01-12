News
Posted: Jan 12, 2026 7:18 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2026 7:18 PM
Nowata School Board Discusses Emergency Response
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata Board of Education held a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening.
The board heard reports from the elementary dean of students, middle and high school principal and from the athletic department. The board also heard a project update from Stout Construction regarding the school bond that passed.
In a report from Superintendent Mindy Englett, she discussed emergency protocol for the school following Thursday's severe weather.
In other business, there have been multiple applicants for the vacant head football coach position at Nowata High School. The interview process is expected to start within the next week.
The board also approved a third quarter enrollment capacity report, approved the hiring of a first grade teacher and a special education teacher, approved raises for multiple school employees and approved the resignation of a school custodian.
