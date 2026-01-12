Posted: Jan 12, 2026 7:18 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2026 7:18 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Board of Education held a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening.

The board heard reports from the elementary dean of students, middle and high school principal and from the athletic department. The board also heard a project update from Stout Construction regarding the school bond that passed.

In other business, there have been multiple applicants for the vacant head football coach position at Nowata High School. The interview process is expected to start within the next week.