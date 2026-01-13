Posted: Jan 13, 2026 7:38 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2026 7:39 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Skyway Honda on the south side of Bartlesville will be without phones or power early on Wednesday.

Skyway says they are upgrading their electrical service and will be without both phones and electrical service on Wednesday morning until around noon.

Skyway is currently undergoing renovations on its sales floor and has some construction going on its property but is still open.

The dealership is still open as always as always from 8:30 AM-7:00 PM