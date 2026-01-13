Get your tickets for the Bartlesville High School's presentation of Bruins on Broadway, January 29th at 7 p.m. at the BHS Fine Arts Center.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, performers Alana Jackson, Presley Osborne, Sophia Barnes, and Evan Ortiz told us that Bruins on Broadway is essentially taking all of the shows that happen across the world in theater and bringing the act and the musicality to Bartlesville to be performed by some of the best talents in the city--the Bartlesville High School students!

Although the show is great fun, It's also fundraiser for the spring musical, which is Grease this year. The student performers didn't give it all away on on the air but they did hint they might perform some things from Hamilton or Phantom of the Opera, but you'll have to see the show yourself.