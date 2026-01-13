News
Osage County
Posted: Jan 13, 2026 12:44 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2026 12:44 PM
Osage Co Commissioners Receive Housing Authority Audit
Ty Loftis
As the Board of Osage County Commissioners met on Monday, they were presented with the housing authority audit for Osage County. Executive Director with the Housing Authority, Christi McNeil said there was financial growth, mainly due to capital funding projects.
Most importantly, McNeil said the audit came back showing a clean report.
There were no utility permits signed during Monday's meeting.
In lieu of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the Board of Osage County Commissioners will next meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
« Back to News