Posted: Jan 13, 2026 2:02 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2026 2:02 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Board of Education discussed the vacant head football coach position during a regular meeting on Monday evening.

Former head football coach Chance Juby was dismissed by the board on Dec. 29, 2025, after felony charges were filed against him in Rogers County. Juby had been the head coach of the Ironmen since 2022.

Superintendent Englett reported approximately 10 applicants have shown interest in the position.