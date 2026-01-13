Posted: Jan 13, 2026 2:34 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2026 2:34 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving under the influence of an unknown substance.

28-year-old Trevor Keene was charged on Tuesday with felony DUI and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, at approximately 2 a.m. on Jan. 13, authorities allegedly spotted Keene passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Keene was placed into custody after allegedly failing standardized field sobriety tests (SFSTs).

During a search of the vehicle, authorities allegedly spotted various drug paraphernalia and a small rubber container with a white powder inside.

Keene has been previously convicted of DUI.

Keene will appear in court again on Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.