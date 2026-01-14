Posted: Jan 14, 2026 10:53 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2026 10:53 AM

Chase Almy

Spitfire and coal-breathing, Krislyn Arthurs doesn’t ease her way into a song — she kicks the door in. The Oklahoma country artist has built her sound on sharp edges and hard truths, writing songs pulled straight from lived experience. Her sound is unpolished in the best way: emotional, gritty, and unapologetically real. Backed by her band, The Trainwrecks, Arthurs delivers country music that favors honesty over gloss and grit over perfection.

That intensity will be on full display January 23rd when Krislyn Arthurs & The Trainwrecks take the stage at The Vanguard in Tulsa, joined by Cam Allen. It’s a natural fit for an artist whose music thrives in close quarters — loud amps, honest lyrics, and nowhere to hide. Her live shows pack a punch, driven by booming drums, twang-heavy guitars, and a vocal delivery that carries both fire and vulnerability.

Arthurs’ current single, Psycho, continues to gain traction, showcasing her fiery songwriting and fearless attitude. Critics have praised her ability to blend rock energy with country roots, calling her “one of those hidden gems out of the Oklahoma scene” who remains underrated but clearly on the way up. Fully independent and self-funding her upcoming album, Arthurs sticks to an old-school approach to songwriting — real stories, real emotion, and no shortcuts.

You can listen to Chase Almy’s entire interview with Krislyn Arthurs HERE.