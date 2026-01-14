Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Nowata County News

Posted: Jan 14, 2026 3:21 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2026 3:23 PM

Nowata Fire Dept. Holding Cook-Off and Raffle

Brian McSweeney
The Nowata Fire Department is holding a cook-off and raffle on Saturday.
 
The public can enter their chili into the competition for $20 with a chance to win a first-place trophy. People can also join to taste-test the chili for $8. All funds raised will support the Nowata Fire Department.
 
The fire department will also hold a raffle on Saturday, where people can get tickets with a chance to win some prizes. One ticket is available for $10 or three tickets for $20. The grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 firearm voucher.
 
Saturday's festivities take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nowata Fire Department, 425 S. Cedar St. 
 
 
 


