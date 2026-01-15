Posted: Jan 15, 2026 1:50 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2026 1:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Utility customers residing within the city limits of Bartlesville should expect a coupon that will be good for one free trip to the landfill. This can be used any time during the year and residents should get the coupon this month.

The City of Bartlesville stresses this is for residential solid waste customers only. Commercial accounts and contractors will not be allowed to take advantage of the coupon. This idea is to help residents get rid of items that may be too large for weekly trash pick-up.

Items that won't be accepted include trees, vehicles, tires, batteries, hazardous materials, wet paint and appliances that have not yet had the compressors removed. These appliances must be certified as "freon free."