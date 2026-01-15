Posted: Jan 15, 2026 3:00 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2026 3:00 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man with a pending felony charge is facing additional criminal charges.

30-year-old Michael McGinnis was charged on Thursday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities performed a traffic stop on a vehicle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. During the stop, authorities allegedly identified McGinnis in the backseat of the vehicle and confirmed an outstanding warrant.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities allegedly confiscated 1.1 grams of methamphetamine in McGinnis' possession.

McGinnis was charged on Oct. 27, 2025, with first-degree burglary.