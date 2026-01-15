Posted: Jan 15, 2026 8:09 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2026 8:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville High School senior Jackson Miller has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for December, powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Jackson is active in a wide range of extracurricular activities, balancing athletics, fine arts and community service during his final year of high school. He previously spent several years in band before shifting his focus to other interests.

Jackson competes in cross country and is preparing for the upcoming track season as a thrower. In addition, he is heavily involved in theater and choir, where he is currently participating in a new stage production. Jackson is also a member of the National Honor Society and serves as treasurer of the school’s Interact Club, a service-oriented organization affiliated with Rotary.

One of the service projects Jackson says he is most proud of is the Interact Club’s support of Raja’s Ray of Hope, a foundation that helps girls in Afghanistan attend school. Through fundraising efforts such as the annual Powderpuff event, the club sponsors students overseas and recently expanded its support.

Jackson says receiving a letter and photo from one of the girls the club sponsors, who hopes to become a doctor, was especially meaningful.

Looking ahead, Jackson plans to pursue a career in medicine, with hopes of becoming a pediatrician. He is currently considering college options, with the University of Tulsa among his top choices due to scholarship opportunities.

Jackson says being selected as Student of the Month is a rewarding acknowledgment of the many activities and service efforts he has committed to throughout high school.