Posted: Jan 16, 2026 7:08 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2026 7:08 AM

Chase Almy

Young Scholars of Bartlesville, in partnership with Truity Credit Union, will offer its popular Finance for Your Future class to local 11th-grade students for the first time later this month.

The session is scheduled for January 20 from 4 to 5 p.m. and will focus on teaching practical money management skills designed to prepare students for life after high school. Space is limited, and organizers encourage interested students to register early.

For approximately $10 per session, participants will receive hands-on instruction covering topics such as checking and savings accounts, budgeting, understanding credit scores and credit cards, car buying, scholarships, and other essential financial concepts. The program aims to give students a strong foundation for long-term financial success. For more information on how to sign up, contact Dionna Cameron with Young Scholars of Bartlesville at (918) 766-6675.