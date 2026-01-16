Posted: Jan 16, 2026 9:24 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2026 9:24 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education will meet Monday evening for what appears to be a fairly brief agenda.

All business items are under consent, which means the board can approve or deny all action items with one single vote instead of voting on each item individually. A board member can pull an agenda item for separate consideration.

At the beginning of the meeting, the board will hear from Superintendent Chuck McCauley and incoming Superintendent LaDonna Chancellor on the transition plan between now and McCauley’s retirement in June.

The Board of Education meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Education Service Center, 1100 S. Jennings Ave. The meeting is open to the public.