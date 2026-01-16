Posted: Jan 16, 2026 1:39 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2026 1:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County has broken down its crime stats by month in 2025 and looking at December, there were just over 8,700 calls for service. Of that, 981 calls were made to 911. There were 83 arrests made in December.

There were 289 inmates housed at the Osage County Jail and 119 case numbers reported. There were 20 property crimes reported and 14 violent crimes were committed.

In December, there were 13 drug or alcohol related arrests, eight domestic disturbance incidents and three assault cases.