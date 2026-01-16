Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Nowata County News

Posted: Jan 16, 2026 1:46 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2026 1:46 PM

Nowata Schools Breaks Ground on Agriculture Building

Share on RSS

 

Brian McSweeney
Nowata Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning off Lenapah Drive for a new agriculture building.
 
The building is part of a $16.8 million bond that was approved by voters on April 1, 2025.
 
Nowata Board of Education President Kurt Bashford discussed the benefits of the facility.
 
This is the second groundbreaking ceremony Nowata Public Schools has held this week, following Thursday's groundbreaking of new dressing rooms and a practice facility for the Nowata baseball and softball teams.
 
Superintendent Mindy Englett discussed the importance of the agriculture facility to the community.
 
The new agriculture building is expected to be completed by April.

« Back to News