Posted: Jan 19, 2026 1:38 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2026 1:38 AM

Tom Davis

Owasso Police say a pickup rolled several times late Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in the 9500 block of northbound US-169, ejecting both occupants. Witnesses reported the truck was swerving erratically before leaving the roadway.

Both victims were taken to metro hospitals, where they died from their injuries. They were identified as 43-year-old Terry Nathan Hindman of Nowata and his son, 18-year-old Jaxon Raidor Hindman of Copan. The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.