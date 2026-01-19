Posted: Jan 19, 2026 10:01 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2026 10:01 AM

Chase Almy

Shoppers and moviegoers can cash in on deals and freebies Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Regal Cinemas is offering a free large popcorn to ticketholders in costume, while AMC locations have free popcorn refills. Buffalo Wild Wings is running a buy-one-get-one burger deal, and Pizza Hut is offering BOGO large one-topping pizzas.

Retailers are joining in too. Walmart has clearance on kitchen appliances and cold-weather gear, Old Navy is offering 50% off select apparel, Lowe’s has discounts on appliances and tools, ULTA is marking down skincare and cosmetics, and Bath & Body Works continues its semi-annual sale with up to 75% off body care and candles.

While government offices are closed for the holiday, businesses remain open, using the long weekend to lure bargain hunters.