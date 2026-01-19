News
Osage Nation
Posted: Jan 19, 2026 10:34 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2026 10:35 AM
Osage Nation Looks to Partner With Local Businesses
Ty Loftis
The Osage Nation Financial Department is looking to partner with businesses so that Osage Nation youth’s will have a place to work. All youth will be paid through the financial department, eligible workers are aged 16 to 21, they can work up to 32 hours a week and will receive training at no cost to the business.
The program runs from June 1 through July 24. If interested, an agreement must be met by the end of April. If interested in participating, you can call the Osage Nation Financial Department at 918-287-5486.
« Back to News