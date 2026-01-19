News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Chancellor Updates BPS Board on Superintendent Transition
Incoming Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent LaDonna Chancellor updated the Board of Education on her transition work during Monday’s board meeting.
Chancellor will take over the reins of the school district following Chuck McCauley's retirement in June.
Chancellor says she recently completed a tour of all district schools, visiting every classroom to personally thank teachers for their daily work. She says the experience was meaningful and, at times, emotional.
In addition to school visits, Chancellor has met multiple times with district administrators to outline her transition plan. That plan includes filling two cabinet-level positions. She says the restructured positions will focus on improving student achievement, literacy and on strengthening career pathway programs.
The district posted the two positions and is currently advertising. Interviews are expected to begin in the coming weeks, with the hope of making appointments at the February board meeting.
Chancellor also reported that she is working with the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation as it searches for a new executive director. She is serving on the interview committee and said interviews are ongoing. The foundation expects to name a new executive director soon, as current director Blair Ellis will be leaving at the end of the month.
