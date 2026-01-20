Posted: Jan 20, 2026 7:40 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2026 7:58 AM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville rock fans, brace yourselves: Poison’s much-hyped 2026 anniversary tour has officially derailed. According to Page Six, drummer Rikki Rockett claims frontman Bret Michaels demanded a “$6 to every one of our dollars” split. A little math that apparently didn’t add up for the rest of the band.

Rockett told reporters, “C.C., Bobby and I were all in… but Bret wanted the lion’s share of the money. You don’t want to go out and work really hard just to make somebody else a bunch of money.” Ouch. Nothing says ‘glam metal reunion’ quite like counting nickels.

Despite the financial hang up, Rockett insists there’s no hard feelings: “Every member of this band has given me so much privilege in life… It’s like hating your parents.” And yes, apparently replacing Bret is still an option, “like surgery,” he says, but only as a last resort.

Meanwhile, Michaels seems unbothered, calling 2026 the “perfect time” for a 40th‑anniversary tour. Too bad the rest of Poison didn’t get the memo.

For now, we’ll just keep spinning their hits here on 100.1 KYFM, because let’s be honest, nothing heals the sting of a canceled tour like some classic Poison on the airwaves.