Posted: Jan 20, 2026 12:41 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2026 12:41 PM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says voters who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the Feb. 10, elections in Bartlesville and Caney Valley School District should apply now.

Absentee ballots are available to all registered voters, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.

The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26. Voters can submit a request using the OK Voter Portal . Request forms are also available at oklahoma.gov/elections and at the County Election Board office located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in Bartlesville.

House reminds voters to allow time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed and returned by mail to the County Election Board.

“With some exceptions, all absentee ballot affidavits must be notarized before being returned," House said. "Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned on time in order to be counted,” House said.

Voters exempt from having an absentee ballot affidavit notarized include those who are physically incapacitated and those who care for physically incapacitated individuals that cannot be left alone. Voters who request a “physically incapacitated” ballot must have the signature on their absentee ballot affidavit witnessed by two people.

Military personnel and residents living overseas, along with their spouses and dependents are also eligible for certain allowances. Military personnel should contact the Voting Services Officer in their unit for an Absentee Ballot Application. Residents living overseas may obtain Absentee Ballot Applications from any United States military installation or United States Embassy or Consulate.

Military personnel and overseas citizens who are already registered voters in Oklahoma may apply for absentee ballots using the OK Voter Portal . Those who need to complete a new Voter Registration Application should apply through the Federal Voting Assistance Program at FVAP.gov

All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.