Posted: Jan 20, 2026 12:59 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2026 12:59 PM
Osage Co Court Clerk's Office Making Office Hour Changes
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners held a standard meeting on Tuesday morning. There was one utility permit signed for district one. Additionally, for the second consecutive week, the board opted to table accepting nearly $65,000 in emergency REAP funding for the Frontier Shores Fire Department, as there was nobody there to explain why that funding was needed.
We also learned there that there will be a change in hours at the court clerk's office. Court Clerk Lavendar Carroll explains why her department will begin taking a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m.
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will have its next regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at 10 a.m.
