Posted: Jan 20, 2026 2:17 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2026 2:17 PM

Tom Davis

U.S. Congressman Josh Brecheen called into Bartlesville Radio this week for his monthly podcast with us. The Congressman talked about border security, tax policy, and health care reform and other legislative actions from the past year and he outlining some priorities moving forward.

Brecheen credited stricter border enforcement and deportations with reducing crime, human trafficking, and fentanyl-related deaths, while also pointing to declining inflation rates that he says are now near historic norms. He highlighted the passage of a working families tax package that prevented a projected tax increase, made tax relief permanent, expanded child tax credits, protected most Social Security income from taxation, and boosted bonus depreciation for small businesses and agriculture.

Moving forward, Brecheen said, "Congress must address rising health care costs, calling the Affordable Care Act unaffordable for many families." He outlined proposals focused on health savings accounts, work requirements, price transparency, and “Make America Healthy Again” initiatives aimed at lowering costs and improving long-term health outcomes.