Posted: Jan 20, 2026 6:45 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2026 6:47 PM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council made quick work of its agenda Tuesday night, approving a minor budget amendment and little else.

Council members voted to amend the fiscal year 2025–26 budget to reflect $1,887 in State Library Assistance revenue, with a matching increase in expenditures. The vote passed without issue, wrapping up the only item of real business for the meeting.

The council later entered an executive session to discuss economic development. When members returned to open session, no action was taken and no details were released.

With no additional new business, the meeting adjourned shortly after.