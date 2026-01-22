News
Pawhuska
Posted: Jan 22, 2026 1:10 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2026 1:10 PM
Warming Shelter to Open in Pawhuska Beginning Friday
Ty Loftis
A warming shelter will open in Pawhuska beginning Friday afternoon and will remain open for the next seven days. The Pawhuska Methodist Church is providing the shelter, which is located at 621 Leahy Avenue at the Family Life Center.
The shelter will be open for that seven day span from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. If you need transportation to the shelter, you can call or text 918-673-7353.
« Back to News