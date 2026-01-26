Winter weather has left many main roads in decent shape, but side streets and county roads can still be snow-covered and slick. If you have to travel, preparation matters. Keep a warm blanket, extra winter clothing, water, snacks, a phone charger, and a flashlight in your car. Jumper cables, a small shovel, and something for tire traction like sand or kitty litter can also make a big difference if conditions change quickly.

If you slide off the road or get stuck, stay calm and stay with your vehicle unless safe shelter is clearly nearby. Turn on your hazard lights, call for help, and let someone know your location. If the car is running, use the heater sparingly and make sure the exhaust pipe is clear of snow to avoid dangerous fumes.

If you’re stuck but not in immediate danger, avoid spinning your tires and digging yourself in deeper. Clear snow from around the tires, add traction if you have it, and gently try to rock the vehicle free. Bottom line: slow down, plan ahead, and respect winter roads—they don’t care how confident you feel behind the wheel.