Posted: Jan 26, 2026 12:28 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2026 12:28 PM

Washington Co. Commissioners Discuss Icy County Roads

Nathan Thompson
Washington County Commissioners are doing their best to keep county roads clear during the aftermath of this weekend's winter storm.
 
District 2 Commissioner Corey Shivel gave an update during Monday morning's meeting.
The commissioners urge caution on all county roads, especially as shaded areas are expected to remain slick and hazardous.

