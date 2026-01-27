Posted: Jan 27, 2026 11:17 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2026 11:41 AM

Chase Almy

If you had told me a year ago that something I’d normally dismiss as “emo” would end up sticking around in my rotation instead of getting steamrolled by KYFM's "Flannel and Feedback Friday" staples, I would have laughed, cracked another White Monster and queued up something aggressively drop-tuned.

And yet, here we are.

Red Sun, an Oklahoma City four-piece band, quietly released their debut album At Their Very Best on January 23 and somehow managed to pull off the rare trick of cutting through a brain usually wired for Flannel and Feedback Friday, where guitars are heavy, vocals are emotional in a very specific early-2000s way and is often optional.

Let’s be clear: this is not nu metal. There’s no turntables hiding in the mix, no down-tuned chug designed to rattle the dashboard and no quiet-loud-louder chorus meant to make you clench the steering wheel. But what is here will feel oddly familiar if you live in the land of big hooks, tension-and-release songwriting and music that understands how to build instead of just float.

The album opens strong and stays aggressive in a way that sneaks up on you. Tracks like “Let It Rip!” and “Slayce” carry real momentum, not chaos, not overproduction, just tight performances that know when to push and when to back off. There’s melody without sounding soft, energy without sounding messy and enough bite to keep this song from feeling like background music for sad scrolling.

What makes At Their Very Best land isn’t that it’s doing anything revolutionary. It’s that Red Sun clearly understands the fundamentals that made heavy-adjacent rock work in the first place: dynamics, hooks and songs that actually go somewhere. The production, handled by Billy Mannino, who also produced Oso Oso and Macseal, walks a smart line, clean enough to sound modern, raw enough to still feel human.

For an Oklahoma band, there’s also something refreshing about how grounded this record feels. It’s not chasing radio algorithms or begging for a viral moment. It sounds like a band more concerned with whether the songs hit than whether they trend. That’s a mindset KYFM's Flannel and Feedback Friday listeners can respect.

No, this album isn’t tearing up Billboard charts or flooding Spotify’s Viral lists but that’s not the point. The traction is happening where it still matters: genre playlists, word-of-mouth buzz and packed local shows. That’s how you build credibility instead of just streaming numbers.

So, if your musical comfort zone usually lives somewhere between distortion pedals, worn flannel and yelling “they don’t make it like this anymore” on Fridays, At Their Very Best might catch you off guard. It did me. And I’m mildly annoyed about it.

Which usually means it’s worth your time.

You can check out their first music video for their current single, "Slayce" HERE

Photo Courtesy of bandcamp.com